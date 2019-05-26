Muscat Municipality issues new rules for washing vehicles

Muscat: Mohsen bin Mohammed al Sheikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, has issued a decision that prohibits washing of vehicles by using pressure pumps in front of buildings or in parking areas or roads.

The decision issued on Sunday amended some provisions of Local Order about the protection of the facilities of Muscat Municipality.

The first article of the resolution provided for the addition of a new article (8) to local order 32/97 with the following text – It is prohibited to wash vehicles by using pressure pumps in front of buildings or parking areas or roads.

The second article said resolution will be effective the day after it is published in the Official Gazette.