Muscat International Airport bags World Leading New Airport 2018

Muscat: Muscat International Airport won the 2018 “World Leading New Airport at the 25th edition of the World Travel Awards in Lisbon, Portugal.

The award was received by Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports Company, who confirmed that the award was the result of efforts to write a new chapter in the company’s journey towards excellence, at a time when Muscat international Airports seeks to enrich the experience of passengers with the best service, as well as uplifting the operational competency.

He added that Oman Airports Company is committed to play a pivotal role in achieving the government’s ambitious national logistics strategy in making Muscat International Airport one of the top 20 airports in the world by 2020, adding that infrastructure is an essential element to provide high quality services that meet the aspirations of its customers and to manage the Sultanate’s outlets in a professional and efficient manner.

He added that since its opening, Muscat International Airport has been internationally acclaimed for its traditional architecture, modern technology, exceptional passenger experience and airport capacity, which will reach 80 million passengers a year after the expansion, stressing that the airport is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and service of IATA’s perfect airports.

Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani said that the Sultanate, represented by Oman Airports Company, will host the 2019 World Travel Awards. He stressed that hosting of this event will enhance the Sultanate’s position as an ideal destination for hosting international events of this kind, which in turn will enhance the diversification of national economy strategy.

He added that the Oman travel and tourism sector is growing steadily after the opening of the new Muscat International Airport, saying that the total number of flights to Muscat International Airport during the first ten months of this year was 89,368, an increase of 5.2 per cent over last year, and the number of passengers rose 10.5 percent to reach 11.705.440 passengers.

The World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 with the aim of honoring excellence in various travel and tourism sectors. The award is being awarded by a number of industry professionals and travelers from around the world. –ONA