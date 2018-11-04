Muscat Festival trophies for RO 1 at flea market!

MUSCAT, Nov 4 – Even as the Sultanate is getting ready to host the next edition of annual Muscat Festival in January 2019, trophies from the previous episodes of the festival are available at a throwaway price at Friday Market, the capital’s only flea market. Scores of medals of various sizes — some looking new — are up for grabs for as low as RO 1 and above. If one is good at bargaining, they could be bought for an even lower price. “I bought a Muscat Festival trophy at the Friday Market for RO 1 and three more pieces for RO 2,” said Sayyid, an expatriate. An assortment of trophies, medals, awards, souvenirs and other collector’s items have been found to be on sale at the market.

The origin of these medals, for which the festival committee under Muscat Municipality has incurred expenditure, is not known. All these vendors know is that they were sold by an agent. “I am not sure where these trophies came from and who its potential customers are,” a seller told the Observer. He said he gets these kinds of goods from an agent in Muttrah Souq and pay him a nominal sum. “There are a lot of takers for medals which have engravings on them.” An official of Muscat Municipality said he was not aware of it. He said he will inquire into the matter.

KABEER YOUSUF