Muscat-Duqm bus service

MUSCAT: Mwasalat on Thursday has announced its service to Al Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate. The first trip (Muscat-Duqm) for the Route 52 will start from Burj Al Sahwa at 7 am and will reach Duqm at 1:45 pm. The return trip (Duqm-Muscat) will start from Duqm at 6:40 am and will reach Burj Al Sahwa at 1:20 pm. The second trip (Muscat-Duqm-Haima) for the route 102 will start from Burj Al Sahwa at 11:45 am and will reach Duqum at 6:30pm. The return trip (Haima-Duqm-Muscat) for the Route 103 will start from Duqm at 12:45 pm and will reach Burj Al Sahwa at 07:45 pm.

