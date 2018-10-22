Uncategorized 

Muscat boy bags Karting championship

Muscat: 7-years-old Shonal Kunimal, grade 2 student of the Indian School Al Ghubra, has won the Bambino overall championship in the UAE Rotax Max Challenge Championship held on last Friday.

Shonal Kunimal, representing Oman, completed with the podium position of P1 in the race.

Shonal said he is happy to achieve new record of fastest lap time 1:27.528 seconds in the Bambino category at the grand final circuit (1.384 KM) in Al Ain Raceway, Abudhabi.

Shonal thanked Sulaiman Al-Rawahi, Managing Director of Oman Automobile Association, for supporting young talents.

Shonal is getting ready for the next action on 26th October in Ras Al Khaima.

