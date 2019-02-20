Muscat Book Fair opens

KABEER YOUSUF –

MUSCAT, Feb 20 –

The 24th edition of Muscat International Book Fair was officially opened by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

Dr Abdulmunim bin Massour al Hasani, Minister of Information, was also present.

“The Muscat International Book Fair is an opportunity for those who love books and seek knowledge while satisfying their desire to gain knowledge and information,” Al Mehrzi said.

More than 523,000 titles, including 35,000 new, from 30 countries, are up for grabs at the fair.

“We are glad the book fair is growing exponentially, which is a clear indication that people still love books in the age of technological advancements,” said Dr Al Hasani.

Oman is represented by 122 participants, including 48 local publishing houses, along with 40 libraries and publishing houses from the Gulf, Arab and other foreign countries. The fair, which opens for the public on Thursday, will have intellectual, artistic and cultural programmes during the days of the fair, which will conclude on March 2.

