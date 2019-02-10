Muscat Book Fair committee Meets

The Organising Committee of the 24th Muscat International Book Fair held a meeting chaired by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, Chairman of the Committee, on Sunday. The committee discussed the latest preparations for the 24th edition of the book fair, scheduled to held from February 21 to March 3 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. It also approved the cultural activities, family and child programmes that will be associated with the book fair, in addition to that social initiatives competition. — ONA

