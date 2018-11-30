Muscat Airport, PSQ witness exchange of cruise tourists

Muscat: On Friday morning, Marella Discovery ship arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ) with 1,800 cruise tourists on board who then left for the UK by air.

At the time, around 900 travellers from the UK arrived in Muscat 900 on Marella Cruise International flights from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports in the United Kingdom.

Later on from Port Sultan Qaboos, the visitors will embark on a regional tour on board a Marella Cruise Discovery ship.

The process of transferring the cruise passengers of the ship through the Muscat Airport and the Port Sultan Qaboos is part of the plans under Tourism Strategy to use the Sultanate’s ports as hubs for the regional cruise tours.