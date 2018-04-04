Muscat airport passes 2 weeks of successful operations

Muscat, April 4: Oman Airports organized a media gathering which was attended by editors-in-chief and managing editors of local newspapers and representatives of the Public Authority for Radio and TV. The aim of the gathering was to explain the successful work at the passenger terminal of the new Muscat International Airport two weeks after it came into operation.

The gathering reviewed the huge efforts exerted by Oman Airports and its strategic partners during the period of commercial operations to ensure a successful workflow as per the plans set by the ministry of transport and communications, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation and the Oman Aviation Group.

The gathering included four visual displays which were presented by the Oman Airports explaining pre-operation tests trial runs which exceeded expectations with nearly 25,000 volunteers participating in the tests. These tests undoubtedly contributed to the improvement of services currently being provided at the airport. Oman Airports also reviewed the plans for transferring the old airport’s staffs to the new airport prior to the commencement of commercial operations at the new airport. The visual displays also reviewed the advantages of the new passenger terminal comparing it with the old one.

Oman Airports praised the passengers for their cooperation and understanding of the transition activities as well as the readiness of airlines which contributed to a seamless transition. All the aspects relating to the commencement of commercial operations went as planned, it said.

Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports affirmed that during those two weeks of operations all the airport’s services and facilities have proved quite successful with no glitches or setbacks reported so far confirming that the passengers are feeling at ease after observing the big difference between the old and the new passenger terminal.

The new airport boasts advanced services and state-of-the-art-facilities which is why the new Muscat Airport has been placed among the world’s top 20 airports, Al Hosani said.

During a tour around the airport facilities, the media personalities identified the new features which will be introduced at the airport shortly including the eye-scanning technology. Besides, the catering building will be ready by the end of this years.

The display also reviewed the car park pre-booking services in addition to the services which will be provided to the persons with special needs.

The new passenger terminal which boasts 118 counters and 40 jet bridges and 29 waiting halls, has a capacity to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum.

Like this: Like Loading...