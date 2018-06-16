Musannah Charitable team holds blood campaign

Musannah, June 16 –

The Al Musannah Charitable Team recently organised a blood campaign in association with Rustaq Hospital Blood bank at Abu Bakr Al Sedaiq Mosque in Al Musannah.

About 40 donors from different ages from all villages of the wilayat donated blood. Sultan al Saadi, acting head of Al Musannah Charitable Team, told the Observer: “This campaign comes as part of the team’s social obligation work towards society.” The team aims at serving all sections of society and institutions. Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Rahman, a lab expert at Rustaq hospital’s blood bank, said: “When blood is withdrawn, the donor’s body immediately begins to replenish lost blood. New cells are produced by marrow.”

Related