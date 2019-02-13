Muriya backs Oman’s bid to become sports tourism destination

Top-class sportspeople from the world of sailing and cycling are converging on Oman in general and Muriya’s Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah destinations to take part in two of the most prestigious events on the global sporting calendar.

Competitors from both EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour and the Tour of Oman are attracting sports fans from around the world. Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah are prime tourist hotspots featuring 1,150 rooms, marinas, a wealth of restaurants and stylish boutiques. These year-round destinations are also low-density developments offering residents and visitors alike a healthy and active lifestyle.

Ahmed Dabbous, Chief Executive Officer at Muriya said, “We welcome all the athletes and sports fans to these two major global sporting spectacles. Jebel Sifah is earning a reputation for hosting some of the region’s most prestigious sporting tournaments such as the Spartan Race, while Hawana Salalah continues to generate interest from local, regional and international tourists arriving to the Governorate of Dhofar. Hosting such acclaimed events shows our commitment to Oman’s economic growth in sectors ranging from hospitality to real estate and sports tourism. We are working hand in hand with the government to promote these activities.”

Over the course of the EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, which kicked off on February 2, ten international teams are soaking in the stunning sights of Oman, while sailing along its shoreline. The sailors’ skills are being tested to the limit as they take to the waters, navigating the Sultanate’s rugged coastline. Crew members are visiting some of the country’s coastal gems including Duqm, Salalah and Bandar Al Khayran, while experiencing the authentic local culture and hospitality. Hawana Marina is hosting the final stage of the race between February 14 and 16, with its world-class facilities and boating amenities it is the ideal platform to hold such an event.

Hot on the heels of The Tour, and for the third consecutive year, Jebel Sifah is hosting Stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, the annual professional road bicycle racing stage race held in Oman since 2010 as part of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Asia Tour. On February 19, riders will face the daunting 131- kilometre route. The race will kick off from the Sifawy Boutique Hotel, and the destination is opening its doors to Muscat residents to join the spectators, the world over, in cheering on the competitors starting at 8am.

Related