Municipality to equip more dump trucks with tracking device

Muscat: The Health and Environment Committee of the Shura Council hosted experts and officials from Muscat Municipality on Monday to discuss the installation tracking equipment in vehicles used for waste disposal, including dump trucks.

The meeting was aimed at exchanging views on the appropriate mechanisms to reduce the volume of pollution resulting from waste disposal.

During the meeting, the Municipality said it started installing the tracking system in dumping vehicles from 2014, with the total number estimated to be at 332. It plans to cover 403 more vehicles, which will bring the total number to 735 in the future.

The meeting also discussed the methods of waste collection and sorting of solid and medical waste, tyres, factory waste, building demolition debris and construction waste.

The specialists stressed the importance of recycling waste, making use of it and making it as per certain specifications, in addition to creating awareness among school students about the dangers of indiscriminate dumping.

The Muscat Municipality’s experience with vehicle tracking and monitoring systems was reviewed in cooperation with a private company, the role of these devices in tracking vehicle routes, distances and hours of work, the amount of cargo entering the dump yards and the places allocated for dumping.

Specialists pointed out that the monitoring systems require human cadres to manage and follow up data from devices according to pre-determined tracks.