Municipality issues guidelines for parking ‘shades’ in Muscat

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has issued guidelines for the construction of shaded parking facilities in front of residential buildings outside the boundaries of the plot.

According to Eng Majid bin Ali Al Nu’mani, Director of Technical Affairs at the General Directorate of Muscat Municipality, “The administrative decision 95/2018 states that construction of parking shades need prior approvals and should be not made of aluminium, wood or other materials other than the cloth. It should also not negatively affect the movement of vehicles on the streets.”

Article 1 of the decision regulates the establishment of parking shades for vehicles in front of residential buildings outside the boundaries of the plot of land, based on the Muscat Municipality Law promulgated by Royal Decree 38/2015 and Local Order 23/92, regarding the regulation of buildings in the capital.

Article 2 stipulates that it is not permissible to erect shades for vehicles in front of residential buildings outside the boundaries of the plot without a license or written approval issued by the municipality to the licensee.

Article 5 states that the license shall not be regarded as a reason for gaining ownership or any right in the location of the shaded parking area.

Article 6 states that it is prohibited to erect parking shades in front of residential buildings located on the main road or two-way streets.

The licensee shall undertake the periodic maintenance of the parachute in accordance with Article 7.

Article 8 stipulates that the licensee shall be obligated to pay a one-time fee of RO 60 for the same position.

The decision stipulates that anyone who contravenes the provisions of these regulations shall be punished by an administrative fine of RO10 for each day, and a maximum of RO 100 as stipulated in Resolution 32 / 2019. the plot of land issued by Resolution No. 95 / 2018.

Muscat Municipality has urged everyone to abide by the provisions of local orders and executive regulations.