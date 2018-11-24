Municipality cracks down on littering in public places

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality recently cracked down on a number of people for violations that included barbecuing and dumping of waste within parks and gardens.

They were booked as per the administrative decision No. (55/2017) that defines and determines irregularities under the local laws.

Muscat Municipality has urged residents and citizens to keep the beaches and parks clean for visitors who follow them.

It added that the person who disposes waste in non-designated places shall be in violation of a fine of RO100 and the offender shall be given a one-day time limit to transport the waste to the designated places, and in the case of repetition the fine shall be doubled.