Munich’s Lewandowski not for sale

Munich: Bayern Munich are not ready to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski in summer amid alleged interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, the German champions’ chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge told Monday’s edition of Kicker sports magazine that the Polish marksman is “a very important part of our team. He is possibly the best number nine in Europe.”

Lewandowski, 29, came to Munich in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has a contract until 2021. He has scored 100 goals in 121 Bundesliga matches for Munich, and is the runaway top scorer this season with a tally of 23.

Munich’s leadership reportedly decided last week that the striker is not for sale.

Rummenigge said the situation was similar to that in 2008 when Bayern also didn’t let Franck Ribery go to Chelsea despite a huge offer of more than 80 million euros ($98 million) from the English club.

“From that day onwards the whole football world knew that no one can buy a Bayern Munich player against Bayern Munich’s will,” Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge also said that Munich will next month talk with the 34-year-old veterans Ribery and Arjen Robben about a possible contract renewal beyond the season; and he dismissed Munich interest in Brazilian player Malcom from French side Girondins Bordeaux. — dpa

Share on: WhatsApp