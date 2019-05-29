Mueller says probe did not clear Trump

WASHINGTON: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller said on Wednesday his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was never going to end with criminal charges against President Donald Trump and indicated it was up to Congress to decide if impeachment proceedings are justified. In his first public comments since starting the investigation in May 2017, Mueller said Justice Department policy prevented him from bringing charges against a sitting president, telling reporters it was “not an option we would consider.”

But he also said his two-year investigation did not clear Trump of improper behaviour and pointed out there were other ways to hold presidents accountable. “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting President of wrongdoing,” Mueller said as he announced his resignation from the Justice Department. Democrats in Congress are debating whether to try to move ahead with impeachment, an effort that is almost certain to fall short in the Senate. — AFP