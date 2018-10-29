MSM wins presidency of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges

The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) won the presidency of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) with Ahmed bin Saleh al Marhoon, Director General of MSM, assuming the reins as Chairman of the Federation.

The announcement came during a meeting of the General Assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), which was held in Abu Dhabi and was attended by representatives of stock exchanges and financial markets and members of the federation.

Ahmed al Marhoon, Director General of Muscat Securities Market, said the MSM was chosen because of the confidence of Federation members in the pioneering role played by the Muscat bourse and its continuous efforts in developing the work of the Federation in enhancing mutual cooperation between member exchanges and exchanging experiences on issues of mutual interest.

Al Marhoon expressed his deep appreciation to the members of the Federation for their confidence in the MSM and his appointment as Chairman. He stressed the need for the Federation to exert greater efforts to attract stock exchanges and other institutions related to the capital markets as members. He also underlined the need for intensive efforts to develop the institutions operating in the field of securities as well as building bridges of cooperation between stock exchanges and member institutions.

Related