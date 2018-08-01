MSM index gains 4 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Wednesday added 4.02 points, comprising a rise by 0.09 per cent to close at 4340.57 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4336.55 points. The trading value stood at (RO 1,121,090), comprising a decline by 13.7 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,299,693. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.031 per cent to reach about RO 17.47 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 40,000 comprising 3.58 per cent.The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 104,000 comprising 9.31 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 5.73 per cent to RO 64,000. — ONA

