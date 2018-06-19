MSM index declines 6.72 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Tuesday lost 6.72 points, comprising a decline by 0.15 per cent to close at 4589.33 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4596.05 points. The trading value stood at RO 763,961, comprising a decline by 0.15 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 3,196,726. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.078 per cent to reach about RO 17.55 billion. — ONA

