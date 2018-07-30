MSM index declines 17 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Monday lost 17.90 points, comprising a decline by 0.41 per cent to close at 4,320.46 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,338.36 points. The trading value on Monday stood at (RO 2,080,056), comprising a decline by 13.3 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,399,431. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.139 per cent to reach about RO 17.45 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 294,000, comprising 14.13 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 163,000, comprising 7.82 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 6.30 per cent to RO 131,000. — ONA

