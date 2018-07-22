Local 

MSM index declines 15 points

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Sunday lost 15.22 points, comprising a decline by 0.34 per cent to close at 4433.06 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4448.28 points. The trading value stood at RO 516,967, comprising a decline by 43.8 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 920,191. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.106 per cent to reach about RO 17.58 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 15,000, comprising 2.87 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 322,000, comprising 62.25 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 59,38 per cent to RO 307,000. — ONA

