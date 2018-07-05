MSM general index rises

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday added 0.91 point, comprising a rise by 0.02 per cent to close at 4,523.79 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,522.88 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,714,525, comprising a rise by 171.2 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 632,093.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.015 per cent to reach about RO 17.67 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 279,000 comprising 16.26 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 468,000 comprising 27.29 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 11.03 per cent to RO 189,000. — ONA

