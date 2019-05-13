MSM declines 25 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Monday lost 25.3 points, comprising a decline by 0.66 per cent to close at 3840.18 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3865.51 points. The trading value on Monday stood at RO 1,335,892, comprising a rise by 63.7 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 816,044. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.141 per cent. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 236,000, comprising 17.67 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 437,000, comprising 32.68 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 15.01 per cent to RO 201,000. — ONA

