MoUs to strengthen ties

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the Ministry of Manpower, signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Singapore on environment and vocational training on Sunday. The first MoU on environment was signed by Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs and Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore’s Minister of the Environment and Water Resources. The Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that the MoU between Singapore and the Sultanate in environment is related to the exchange of views and expertise in the field of environment, climate affairs and nature conservation.

He added that the MoU will enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries in this field. The second MoU in the field of vocational training was signed by Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Technical Education and Vocational Training, and Bruce Poh, CEO of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security in Singapore and officials. — ONA