Mourinho reveals Lukaku mission amid striker’s struggles

Manchester, United Kingdom: Jose Mourinho has revealed he travelled to Belgium last week to try and get to the bottom of Romelu Lukaku’s dramatic loss of form for Manchester United. The United manager attended Belgium’s international victory over Iceland in Brussels even though neither of his players, Lukaku or Marouane Fellaini, were in action for Roberto Martinez’s side in the Nations League game. But Mourinho has explained that his visit was for the express purpose of supporting Lukaku after the striker’s recent alarming dip in form for his club side. “I went (to) fundamentally be with Lukaku… to see his situation, his injury,” said the 55-year-old.

Lukaku, 25, has failed to score for United since September 15 — 10 matches in all competitions — and lost his place in the starting line-up for United’s past four matches. “Roberto invited me to meet him which I decided not to because I don’t like to disturb people before matches,” added Mourinho. “But I was with Roberto on the phone… trying to understand the problem and evolution of the problem.” Despite his troubles with United, Lukaku has maintained his form with Belgium, scoring twice in the win over Switzerland in mid-October, his last goals in any form of football. — AFP