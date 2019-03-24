Mourinho aims for summer return

Berlin: Jose Mourinho has rejected a few offers since having to go at Manchester United in December but aims to return to coaching in summer.

Mourinho told BeIn Sports in an interview published on Saturday that he is recharging his batteries while at the same time preparing for a new appointment.

“I would like to be back in the summer in June for a new club and a new pre-season,” the 56-year-old Portuguese said.

“I know exactly what I don’t want that’s the reason why I have had to say already to three or four different offers that I had to say no. I know what I want, in terms of not the specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job.”

“The Special One” did not go into details but he was linked with a return to Real Madrid recently before Zinedine Zidane took the job again.

Mourinho has coached Porto, Inter Milan 2010, Real Madrid, Chelsea and United, winning two Champions Leagues, one Europa League and various domestic titles.

“I miss nothing at all, in this moment I am two and a half months without work and I am working, preparing myself for the next one (job), it is not like I am on holiday or bored with nothing to do. I am preparing myself for the next one,” he said.

“When you are working every day in football with six press conferences a week, with three matches per week, with post-match analysis, pre-match analysis with all the problems you have each day you have no time to care for yourself.

“Now I am having this month to come back even better prepared.” — DPA

