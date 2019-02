Musandam: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the Sultan of Oman Parachutes (SOP), and British Royal Army staged a joint exercise Mountain Storm in Musandam. The exercise was under the auspices of Major General Matar bin Salem al Balushi, RAO Commander. The exercises are part of the RAO training plan to maintain the high level of performance, and combat efficiency among RAO personnel. The joint Omani-British exercise was attended by Brig Naseer bin Nasser al Jamoudi, Commander of the Musandam Sector, Brig Simon Graham of the Royal British Forces, and senior officers. — ONA

Related