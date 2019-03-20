Motorists urged to take note of sand cover near Haima

Muscat: The Haima – Thumrait road was covered with sand on a stretch near Al Ghaftin, around 20km near Haima, on Tuesday.

“There is a traffic patrol stationed in the area to help motorists during emergencies,” he said.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said that the governorates of Al Wusta, Dhakilyah, Dhahirah will be affected by the northwesterly active winds, leading to low visibility and rising dust during night hours.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while using roads in the region and follow weather updates.