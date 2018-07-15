Motorists risk losing compensation if found crossing flooded wadi wilfully: CMA

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has warned that motorists who wilfully attempt to cross flooded wadis lose their entitlement to any motor insurance-related compensation if they suffer any losses. “The CMA emphasises that the Unified Motor Vehicles Insurance Policy provides that the policyholder must take all reasonable precautions to safeguard the vehicle and not take risks by crossing the wadis as advised by the Royal Oman Police. Any intentional crossing of wadis and failure to abide by the instructions of ROP will nullify the right of the policyholder to compensation if it is proven that the damage to the vehicle is caused by this intentional act of the driver,” the Authority said in a statement.

The warning comes in the wake of rainy spells in various wilayats. “The CMA has observed certain malpractices reported on social media, including actions risking life and property by intentional crossing wadis in defiance of ROP instruction and disregarding the financial and moral impact of such perilous acts,” it stated. Citing Clause 2 — Chapter Six of the Unified Motor Insurance Policy, it said: “The Insured shall take all reasonable steps to safeguard the insured vehicle from loss or damage and maintain the vehicle in roadworthy condition. The Insurer shall have at all times free and full access to examine the vehicle or any part thereof. “

Clause 11 of the same terms and conditions also states: “The Insurer is entitled to recover from the Insured any amount already paid as compensation to a third party and to withhold compensation to the Insured for damage to the insured vehicle under a comprehensive cover or for bodily injuries sustained by the Insured and any one in his position and their family members and medical and first aid expenses if the Policy

covers such injuries, in several cases including if it is proved that the accident, death or bodily injury resulted from a wilful act of the Insured. It is noteworthy that legislations are intended to enhance traffic safety and impose self-regulation to preserve safety of lives.”

Related