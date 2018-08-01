Local 

Motorists cautioned as heavy rains lash many wilayats

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: A number of wilayats of the Sultanate received heavy to moderate rains. The wilayats of Nizwa, Bahla and Izki in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah received moderate rains. The Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi reported heavy rains accompanied by strong winds causing overflowing of wadis. Motorists advised to take precautions regarding wadis and flash floods. The Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate experienced moderate rains led wadis to overflow. Motorists have been advised to take precautions regarding flash floods and avoid crossing wadis for their safety.

You May Also Like

Air India increases free baggage to 50 kg on flights to Mumbai

Oman Observer Comments Off on Air India increases free baggage to 50 kg on flights to Mumbai

Oman, Italy seek to promote all-round cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Italy seek to promote all-round cooperation

Haya Water compost plant, Kala, produces 2m organic compost bags

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haya Water compost plant, Kala, produces 2m organic compost bags