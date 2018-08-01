Motorists cautioned as heavy rains lash many wilayats

MUSCAT: A number of wilayats of the Sultanate received heavy to moderate rains. The wilayats of Nizwa, Bahla and Izki in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah received moderate rains. The Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi reported heavy rains accompanied by strong winds causing overflowing of wadis. Motorists advised to take precautions regarding wadis and flash floods. The Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate experienced moderate rains led wadis to overflow. Motorists have been advised to take precautions regarding flash floods and avoid crossing wadis for their safety.

