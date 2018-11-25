More than 5,000 bundles of khat seized in Dhofar

MUSCAT: Six people were arrested by the Coast Guard Police in Taqa on charges of attempting to smuggle khat into the Sultanate. Khat is a plant whose leaf and stem are used as a recreational drug. Arrests were made by the Coast Guard vessels, which chased the boats used for smuggling, and recovered 5,490 bundles of khat from them. The boats were impounded, and the accused and the seized items were handed over to the Directorate of Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances at Dhofar Governorate Police Command.

5 held for wildlife law violation

Five people were arrested by the Auqad Police on charges of violating Wildlife Law and Residence and Labour Law. They were arrested in cooperation with the Special Task Force Police in Salalah and the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation. A total of 600 sacks containing frankincense stored in warehouses and two vehicles were seized.