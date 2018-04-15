More snow, rain and winds to blast US

ATLANTA: Deadly spring storms that spawned tornadoes in the US South and blizzards in the Plains and Midwest will continue to blast across the region bringing more snow, rain and wind that have shut down airports and left thousands without power.

The storms stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest and were moving into the Northeast and New England on Sunday, said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

About a foot of snow could fall on parts of northern Wisconsin, upstate Michigan and North Dakota, he said.

The threat of violent thunderstorms stretch from a corridor from the Florida peninsula to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, said Chenard.

On Friday, the system produced 17 reports of tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas, the weather service said.

Four people were injured and 160 buildings damaged in a possible tornado in northwest Arkansas, local media reported.

At least two tornadoes packing winds up to 145 km per hour was reported in Mississippi this weekend, the NWS said.

The weather is blamed for two traffic fatalities in western Nebraska and Wisconsin. The storms also killed a 1-year-old girl when a tree fell on a recreational vehicle where she was sleeping.

More than 750 flights in and out of airports in Minnesota and Toronto were cancelled on Saturday and into Sunday, the website flightaware.com reported. — Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...