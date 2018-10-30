Main Oman 

More rains likely on Wednesday as weather system persists

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The northern governorates of the Sultanate received varying amounts of rains for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday as the effect of a trough of low pressure persisted.

The latest weather charts issued by the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center indicates that the effect of the weather system is forecast to continue until Wednesday bringing moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunder showers associated with active wing and hail over much of the northern governorates, according to the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center.

Satellite imagery and weather charts on Tuesday showed formation of convective clouds over  Al Hajar mountains and the coastline overlooking the Sea of Oman indicating chances of scattered rains and occasional thunder showers accompanied by active wind and hail.

 

 

You May Also Like

Joint meeting for non-profit organizations regulators

Oman Observer Comments Off on Joint meeting for non-profit organizations regulators

Nadeem stars in DEGC XI win

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nadeem stars in DEGC XI win

Al Anwar acquires stakes in three firms from Ominvest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Anwar acquires stakes in three firms from Ominvest