More rains likely on Wednesday as weather system persists

Muscat: The northern governorates of the Sultanate received varying amounts of rains for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday as the effect of a trough of low pressure persisted.

The latest weather charts issued by the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center indicates that the effect of the weather system is forecast to continue until Wednesday bringing moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunder showers associated with active wing and hail over much of the northern governorates, according to the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center.

Satellite imagery and weather charts on Tuesday showed formation of convective clouds over Al Hajar mountains and the coastline overlooking the Sea of Oman indicating chances of scattered rains and occasional thunder showers accompanied by active wind and hail.