Moot courtroom opens at College of Law

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The moot courtroom in the College of Law at Sultan Qaboos University was officially opened on Tuesday at the college building under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, in the presence of academicians and students from the college.
The moot courtroom was set up with the aim of providing the law students at the university with proper practical skills
required in legal professions; and organising moot court
competitions.
The moot courtroom would serve as a laboratory in which students specialised in civil law, criminal justice and administrative justice can actually get real life courtroom experience to support their work in the classroom.
On the occasion, Dr Ali al Bimani honoured faculty members for their efforts in the development and success of the educational process in the College of Law.

