MoHE, Opal sign cooperation programme

MUSCAT: The first phase of cooperation programme was signed between Ministry of Higher Education and Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL).

The programme, which focused on study of graduates joining oil and gas, saw participation of 1,182 employees.

The first stage included a women empowerment survey in oil and gas sector, several interviews with HR managers and an introductory session on the programme’s objectives.

Omani and expatriate female employees in the sector were the sole targets of the programme as the key focus was on life styles affecting their orientation towards working in the sector.

The programme basically highlighted the situation and challenges facing the Omani women power in the sector.

