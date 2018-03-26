Local 

MoHE, Opal sign cooperation programme

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The first phase of cooperation programme was signed between Ministry of Higher Education and Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL).
The programme, which focused on study of graduates joining oil and gas, saw participation of 1,182 employees.
The first stage included a women empowerment survey in oil and gas sector, several interviews with HR managers and an introductory session on the programme’s objectives.
Omani and expatriate female employees in the sector were the sole targets of the programme as the key focus was on life styles affecting their orientation towards working in the sector.
The programme basically highlighted the situation and challenges facing the Omani women power in the sector.

Share Button

You May Also Like

MRMWR, OIFC sign development agreement for Sur old market

Oman Observer Comments Off on MRMWR, OIFC sign development agreement for Sur old market

Nominations invited for Unesco’s ICT in education prize

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nominations invited for Unesco’s ICT in education prize

83 learn to operate water tanker filling system

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 83 learn to operate water tanker filling system