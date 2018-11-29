MoHC, Omantel sign pact to publish digital copies of manuscripts

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MoHC) on Thursday signed an agreement at its premises with Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) to set up the e-manuscripts portal. The portal will serve as a platform for publishing digital copies of the manuscripts using electronic services.

The agreement was signed by Hassan bin Mohammed al Lawati, Adviser to the Minister of Heritage and Culture for Heritage Affairs and Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel.

The Ministry and Omantel seek to expand their joint cooperation in the field of digital transformation and promoting e-government services by setting up and hosting a website that will be used for displaying and publishing historic manuscripts on the Sultanate.

The website will be also developed to document and archive such manuscripts using the many e-services rendered by Omantel to its strategic partners.

