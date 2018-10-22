Local 

MoH workshop on code of marketing

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean organised a training workshop on the Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (NetCode) on Monday. The workshop gathers participants from the Eastern Mediterranean Region including the Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Pakistan and Tunisia. The workshop aims at overviewing code implementation, countries’ experiences on the net code pilot, as well as developing national plans.

You May Also Like

Bangladesh nationals top expat workers in Oman

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Bangladesh nationals top expat workers in Oman

RAINS IN WILAYATS

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAINS IN WILAYATS

Omani students reported safe in quake-hit Western Australia

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on Omani students reported safe in quake-hit Western Australia