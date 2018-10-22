MoH workshop on code of marketing

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean organised a training workshop on the Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (NetCode) on Monday. The workshop gathers participants from the Eastern Mediterranean Region including the Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Pakistan and Tunisia. The workshop aims at overviewing code implementation, countries’ experiences on the net code pilot, as well as developing national plans.

Related