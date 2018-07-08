MoH holds good inspection practices of pharma establishments course

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (DGPA&DC), organised a training course in the field of inspection of private pharmaceutical institutions from Sunday at the Holiday Muscat Hotel.

The course was attended by 30 officials from pharmaceutical care and control departments in the governorates, in addition to participants from the inspection section of the DG Pharmacy Licensing Department.

The two-day course is run by the pharmacist Rehab Jarar, Expert of Pharmacies, Stores, and Non-Pharmaceutical Establishment Control and Inspection, who presented the Jordan Food and Drugs Administration (JFDA) experience in the field of inspection.

The course comes within the MoH’s objectives in promoting its role and performance on the local level in the field of pharmaceutical inspection, seeking to upgrade and develop the competency of pharmacists in inspection area, as well as building their technical and scientific capacities with the aim of improving inspection procedures on medicine quality.

The themes of the course touched upon the role of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration in pharmaceutical inspection, in addition to the aim of inspection, the job qualification for Inspector and inspection missions.

Moreover, the lectures of the programme varied ranging from types of inspection visits, new methods and tool for inspection, inspection process, as well as withdrawal process condition, the counterfeit drugs and cooperation in inspection.

The course programme included further guidelines on good storage and distribution practices (GSDP) for pharmaceutical products, inspection failure reasons and inspection process improvement.

The course is accredited by the Oman Medical Specialties Board (OMSB).

