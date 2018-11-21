MoH clarifies on use of diclofenac injection

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman clarified on the social media about the side-effects of diclofenac injection and said that scientific studies confirm that the benefits of this drug are more than the possible risk factors. It added that the chance of having a heart stroke is a simple possibility.

It, however, added that the this injection should be not taken for long periods, also by patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Diclofenac is a non steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). This medicine works by reducing substances in the body that cause pain and inflammation. Diclofenac is used to treat mild to moderate pain, or signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis orrheumatoid arthritis.