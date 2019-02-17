Local Main 

MOH clarifies on survey to measure quality of health services

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied reports about a survey conducted by a group of Omani doctors to gauge the quality of health services provided in Oman.

MOH said an official survey will be uploaded on the Ministry’s website portal to measure the satisfaction of the users of these services, which will also have a questionnaire dedicated to the satisfaction of its employees.

The Directorate General of the Quality Assurance Center in cooperation with the concerned directorates closely follows the results of such surveys, a statement said.

 

