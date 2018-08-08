MOH sacks doctor who refuses emergency patient

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has initiated action and terminated the doctor who recently refused to attend a child in the emergency department of Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, according to sources.

It was revealed to the Ministry during investigations that the doctor refused to attend the patient when told to do so.

“MOH wishes to report that it is currently in the process of finalizing the services of the doctor in accordance with the laws and regulations governing health sector in the country. The Ministry affirms its non-complacency with those who fail in their functions,” a statement said.

MOH last week said it is following up reports about an alternate doctor who refused to attend a child’s case in an emergency at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

The ministry, in a statement, said that the concerned parties are following up the matter with utmost importance and a contact has been made with the concerned person.

The investigation is underway in this matter, which could considered an unacceptable individual behaviour.”