Mofa condemns attack in New Zealand, Omani students safe

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement that it has followed the terrorist attack on worshippers in two mosques during Friday prayers, which took place in a city on Christchurch in NewZealand.

It condemned the terrorist attack on innocent worshippers, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people, including children.

It affirmed its stand that rejects all forms of violence, terrorism, hatred and racism against innocent people at all times and places.

“According to available sources, the Sultanate’s students has been not subjected to any harm in this violent attack on innocent worshippers. MOFA urged all students and visitors to take caution.”