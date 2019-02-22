Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize

Seoul: In a veiled attack on Pakistan on cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that time has come for the global community to join hands to completely eradicate terrorist networks and their supply channels and to counter terrorist ideology.

Modi made the remarks in his acceptance speech at the Seoul Peace Prize and announced that he will donate the prize money of Rs 1.30 crore to the Namami Gange mission.

The prime minister said that radicalisation and terrorism are the biggest threats to global peace.

“Like Korea, India has also suffered the pain of cross-border strife. Our endeavour towards peaceful development has only too often been derailed by cross-border terrorism. While India has been the victim of cross-border terrorism for over 40 years, all nations today face this grave threat which respects no borders.

“The time has come for all those who believe in humanity to join hands to completely eradicate terrorist networks and their financing, supply channels, and to counter terrorist ideology and propaganda. Only by doing so can we replace hate with harmony, destruction with development, and, transform the landscape of violence and vendetta into a post-card for peace,” he said.

Modi said the Seoul Peace Prize was established to mark the success and spirit of the summer Olympics held in Seoul in 1988 and noted that the games were an important landmark in world history.

“The 1988 Olympics were held at a time of many changes in the world. The Iran-Iraq war had just ended. The Geneva accords relating to the situation in Afghanistan had been signed earlier that year. The Cold War was ending, and there was great hope that a new golden age will soon dawn,” he said.

Modi said he was accepting the award on behalf of people of India and it belongs to the success that India has achieved over the past five years due to the strengths and skills of 1.3 billion Indians. — IANS

Related