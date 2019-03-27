Mobile vet clinics launched

Muscat, March 27 – The ministry of agriculture and fisheries on Wednesday launched the third phase of mobile veterinary clinics which includes 12 clinics bringing the total number to 41 clinics providing veterinary healthcare services to livestock breeders in remote and mountainous areas who have no access to permanent clinics. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Agriculture said the ministry is confident that the third phase will make a quantum leap in terms of spreading vet services and providing quality treatment and vaccination services. He added that mobile vet clinics help livestock breeders to save time by readily accessing needed services.

The third phase of vet clinics involves 12 vehicles equipped with modern technologies to streamline the provision of services in all the governorates with special focus on concession areas as required by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Al Bakri said. Two phases of the project, the first of which was an integrated mobile lab comprising 17 vehicles, were previously launched with financial support from government and private establishments. The third phase is financed by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) at a total cost of RO 174,000 official said.

This forms part of the ministry’s MVC project which began in 2014. With the launch of the third phase, the total number of MVCs will reach 41 as 17 units in the first phase and 12 in the second phase had been opened. When the project was started in 2014 with 17 mobile clinics, a total number of 66,779 animals were treated and vaccinated. In 2016, the mobile clinics treated and immunised 68,950 livestock. MVCs consist of cars equipped with all facilities for diagnosis, treatment and immunisation, besides surgeries on animals. The MVCs also dispense medicines and conduct epidemiological investigation and veterinary consultation.

Related