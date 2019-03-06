MJEC launches new primary substation project

Majan Electric Company SAOG (MJEC), a member of Nama Group, is working towards continuously raising its efficiency by expanding its electricity network. Working in this direction, MJEC has recently launched new Majaz Primary Substation with a cost of RO 1.6 million in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The main objective of the project is to divert the load from Al Uwainat and Al Khushda substations. This project is considered as one of the most important initiatives to meet the growing demand for load and add additional capacity to Al Uwainat area.

The construction work has been divided into two parts, the first is the construction of 33/11 kV substation for RO 1.2 million. The second part is the construction of 13 kilometres of underground cable feeders from Al Uwainat grid station (132/33 KV) to Majaz Primary Substation (33/11 KV), with a cost of RO 400,000.

“We are proud to announce that these projects have been directly supervised by MJEC engineers to ensure commitment to quality standards,” a MJEC spokesperson said.

Majan Electricity Company is a member of Nama Group that distributes and supplies electricity in the governorates of Al Batinah North, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

Related