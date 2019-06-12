Mixed-used development in Oman awarded LEED Gold

Muscat, JUNE 12 – Water-Front, an S&T Real Estate mixed-used iconic development in Muscat’s Shatti Al Qurum district, has been awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for recognising best-in-class building strategies and practices in green building. Waterfront achieved LEED Gold certification for the Core and Shell Development with a commendable rating of 74 points.

Waqas al Adawi, Vice Chairman of S&T Group said: “We are honoured to receive the LEED Gold certification for the Water-Front project and we really appreciate that the US Green Building Council has recognised our efforts in environmental protection, energy-efficiency and sustainability. This is a testament of our commitment to creating a sustainable environment and implementing green practices.” Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC, said: “LEED certification identifies Water-Front as a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates leadership in transforming the building industry.”

The LEED Core and Shell rating system is designed to meet the needs of commercial property development projects. This rating system addresses the sustainability of base building elements including the site selection, mechanical and electrical systems, plumbing, fire protection, and building envelope.