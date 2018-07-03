Ministry’s role in documenting cultural heritage discussed

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura’s Media and Culture Committee hosted on Tuesday specialists from the Ministry of Heritage and Culture to benefit from the methods adopted to documenting Oman’s intangible heritage at United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). During the meeting, the members discussed the importance of recording components of Oman cultural heritage in World Heritage List, the role of the ministry in documenting intangible cultural heritage, spheres of cooperation and coordination between the ministry and competent authorities. The members stressed the significance of safeguarding physical artefacts and intangible attributes of the Omani society. No regulatory rules and legislations, no clear strategy to preserve the heritage and overlap of specialisations between several authorities were among key challenges highlighted by the ministry’s specialists.

