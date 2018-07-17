Ministry refutes ‘two wives policy’ as fake news

Muscat: Social media is a powerful platform and people have been using it for instant news delivery. But, this also has a negative side.

Fake news go viral on social media very often. The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs (MERA) has denied the rumour that men in Oman must get two wives to boost the Omani population.

The rumour says that “due to decline in the population growth in the Sultanate, the Omani males must marry two wives to boost population growth.

And, all expenses to get the second wife will be funded by the ministry. The rumour also says, any woman trying to stop her husband from getting second wife will be punished by law”.

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs will take stringent actions against those who spread this false news on social media.