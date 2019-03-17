Ministry of agriculture and fisheries clarifies about green potatoes

Muscat: The ministry of agriculture and fisheries said that it has been following report about the presence of green potatoes. In this regard the ministry said that potatoes turn green due to formation of chlorophyll substance and this happens when the potatoes are exposed to light either in the farm or during storage at home or in warehouses.

Chlorophyll formation on the skin of potatoes is usually associated with formation of Solanine. The Solanine substance can be poisonous when it is concentrated in the outer skin of potatoes.

The ministry advises consumers to store potatoes in dark and dry condition at a temperature below 20 C as the heat is also another factor that causes potatoes to turn green. It is also advisable to remove the potato skin before cooking.

Regarding the procedures followed for dealing with imported potato shipments the ministry affirmed that all the shipments undergo testing at the border outlets to ensure that are safe for human consumption and free from any physiological changes.