Ministry launches ‘Tourism Partners’ initiative for youth

Muscat, April 17 – The Ministry of Tourism (MoT), in partnership with the National Youth Commission (NYC), has launched an initiative — ‘Tourism Partners’ — with an aim of attracting social media activists and other stakeholders in promoting various tourism components in the Sultanate. The last date for registration on the website of the National Youth Commission (www.nyc.om) is May 6. The initiative aims at creating tourism promotion campaigns on social media within eight months jointly by the tourism sector and the youth groups.

Through this initiative, the tourism sector stakeholders will be able to develop an innovative and attractive tourism promotional content about the Sultanate, which will be used across various communication channels.

The initiative stems from the ministry’s efforts for increasing the contribution of Omani youth in tourism promotion.

The role of participants will be to introduce various tourism projects and any events organised by the ministry in cooperation with it partners.

The content of the publication will be sent by the organiser at regular intervals, provided that the participants publish it in the manner they deem appropriate, in a way that does not contradict the content of the basic content.

Participants have the right to register in the programmes that are offered during the period of the initiative as per the guidelines announced for each activity for its effectiveness.

Priority is given to the most active participants in the initiative, taking into account other considerations such as their location, gender and age group among others.

There is no participation fee and the organiser is not obliged to bear any costs for participation (voluntary initiative).

Participants should avoid discussions that are irrelevant to the objectives of the initiative.

The organiser holds the right to use them in interactive publications within the initiative and media coverage of meetings and activities of participants for promotional and informational purposes of the initiative.

